Barangay Ginebra finally plays in front of fans vs. NorthPort

BARANGAY Ginebra plays in front the fans for the first time in nearly two years as it goes up against NorthPort on Friday night in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Ginebra vs Northport preview

The Gin Kings last saw action in front of the fans on January 17, 2020 when they defeated Meralco in Game Five of the 2019 Governors’ Cup finals.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone looks forward to finally playing in front of the fans after the league forced to hold its games in closed-door arenas due to the pandemic.

Cone said the fans will play a vital role in increasing their level of play.

“It’s been a long time. We are all excited about having fans in the stands. I remember watching the NBA, Major League Baseball, football, when they started coming back in the United States, their stadiums were about half full or whatever. But still, you can see the whole level of play go up to another level from the time in the bubble,” said Cone.

“And I think you’ll see that. The level of play will go up. Doesn’t matter how many fans are in there. It’s going to go up,” said Cone.

Entering the game with spectators, Barangay Ginebra won a tight contest against Alaska, 80-77, on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig. Justin Brownlee had 28 points and 10 rebounds in his return game with the Gin Kings.

Cone expects Brownlee to also feed off the energy of the fans in the game.

“I don’t think anyone plays better for the fans than (Justin). When he has fans back, he is like unbelievable. Obviously, for Ginebra, we are the most excited. But everyone to a person in the PBA is excited about this,” said Cone.

NorthPort, meanwhile, is gunning for its first win after starting 0-3 in the conference in what is already a crucial tiff for the Batang Pier. But the team received bad news as its import Cameron Forte has suffered an injury and didn’t play during their 91-88 loss to San Miguel on Sunday.

In the first game, TNT and Alaska look to get back to their winning ways in their clash at 3 p.m.

The Tropang GIGA lost to NLEX, 102-100, in their first game since capturing the Philippine Cup crown a few months ago.

Alaska is also eyeing to get a victory after its two-game winning streak was snapped by Ginebra.

