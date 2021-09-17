Barangay Ginebra faces Alaska, eyes back-to-back wins

BARANGAY Ginebra shoots for its first winning streak of the conference as it takes on Alaska on Friday night in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Ginebra vs Alaska preview

The Gin Kings face the Aces in the third game of a tripleheader at 6 p.m.

Ginebra is searching for a key victory on Friday with the reigning champion still in a precarious eighth place in the standings at 4-5 win-loss.

Head coach Tim Cone was proud of the effort of the Gin Kings, who beat Phoenix Super LPG, 94-87, after coming back from a 19-point deficit.

“They kept on fighting. I want to say that the never-say-die attitude came out. I don’t own that. It’s not mine, that’s Sonny Jaworski. But still, it’s a Ginebra never say die and I thought we really showed that [against Phoenix],” said Cone.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Meanwhile, the Aces begin a swing where they will play three games in three consecutive days. Alaska is at 10th place with a 2-4 card and is looking to break a two-game slide.

Alaska’s previous game was last September 2 in an 84-74 loss to NLEX.

In the first game, Magnolia resumes its bid for the final twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals as it faces NorthPort at 12:30 p.m.

The Hotshots are currently in third place with a 6-3 record, half a game behind Meralco (6-2) in the race for the final twice-to-beat incentive in the quarterfinals.

Magnolia Pambansang Manok also goes for a bounce-back victory after it lost to Rain or Shine, 75-72, last Friday.

The Batang Pier look to improve their ranking as their loss to TNT, 102-92, last Wednesday that drop them to seventh with a 4-4 card.

Phoenix Super LPG plays San Miguel at 3 p.m. in a crucial match-up for the Fuel Masters in their final elimination round game of the conference.

The Fuel Masters are at ninth place with a 4-6 win-loss slate, and a loss will put in peril their chance of making it to the quarterfinals.

San Miguel (5-3) is also looking for a victory with the Beermen in the running for the final twice-to-beat incentive.

