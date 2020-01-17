BARANGAY Ginebra seeks to finish off Meralco on Friday in Game Five of the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Gin Kings are looking to topple the Bolts and win their 12th title in the franchise in their 7 p.m. match.

Ginebra closed in on its third Governors’ Cup crown in four years by defeating Meralco, 94-72, in Game Four last Wednesday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone wants the series to end on Friday night, although that is easier said than done.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“I would love if it did but I don’t think so. We will try our best obviously, but this team has shown a lot of character in the past when we played them,” said Cone, who is eyeing his 22nd PBA title.

Cone expects Meralco to start out strong with the Bolts’ back on the wall.

“Anytime a team gets their back against the wall, you know they are going to come out with a lot of fire. I think they tried that (in Game Four) and we kinda met their force and we are able to keep the game under control.

“It was 14-all and 16-all and we didn’t let them get that big spurt in the first quarter and I think that kinda discouraged them a little bit going into the second quarter. They’ve been a very, very good first quarter team throughout the whole conference,” said Cone.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Justin Brownlee erupted for 27 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists to lead Ginebra to the win in Game Four that gave them a 3-1 series lead.

Meralco coach Norman Black was disappointed with the effort of the Bolts in Game Four.

“I’m a little bit embarrassed by it to be honest with you. As I told my players, we only have two choices at this point, either we pull together and come back and fight on Friday, or we may be in for the sme. We just have to figure out a way to bounce back from this and come out and play better basketball on Friday,” said Black.