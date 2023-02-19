Ginebra arrests two-game slump with easy win over Blackwater

DEFENDING champion Barangay Ginebra cruised past hapless Blackwater, 119-93, to arrest a two-game skid in the PBA Governors Cup on Sunday.

Christian Standhardinger led the way for the Kings, scoring 21 first-half points to spark an early breakaway which had the team sitting on a comfortable 62-44 lead by halftime.

The Fil-German finished with 27 points, six rebounds, and five assists as Ginebra improved to 4-2 (win-loss).

Not even the return of original import Shawn Glover could turn around Blackwater's fortune as it suffered a sixth straight loss for a 1-7 slate.

"I don't think we did anything special, I just think we just came out and played our game," said coach Tim Cone.

"We're just making sure we're beating the teams that were supposed to beat."

Sophomore Jamie Malonzo contributed 25 points and import Justin Brownlee had a quiet double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds for Ginebra, which led by as many as 93-65 late in the third period.

Glover came in to replace Troy Williams, but couldn't get anything going for the Bossing as he was held to a 6-of-19 shooting and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Rookie Ato Ular, big man Yousef Taha, and Baser Amer each had 12 points to lead the locals for the Bossing.

The scores

Ginebra (119) -- Standhardinger 27, Malonzo 25, Brownlee 22, Thompson 11, Gray 8, Tenorio 6, Pringle 6, Pinto 5, Pessumal 5, Mariano 2, R.Aguilar 0, David 0, Onwubere 0.

Blackwater (93) -- Glover 14, Ular 12, Amer 12, Taha 12, Ilagan 11, McCarthy 9, DiGregorio 9, Escoto 4, Toralba 2, Banal 2 Casio 2, Sena 2, Hill 2.

Quarterscores: 37-20; 62-44; 96-74; 119-93.