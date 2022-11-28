SCENARIOS: What can happen to Ginebra, Converge after their clash

BARANGAY Ginebra and Converge will close their elimination round against each other on Wednesday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

PBA playoff scenarios

Ginebra and Converge are currently sharing third place with 8-3 records, and a win by the Gin Kings will earn them a chance to take the No. 2 spot if it ends up with Magnolia at the end of the eliminations. Converge is no longer in the running for that twice-to-beat even with a tie with Magnolia due to the winner-over-the-other rule.

Apparently, Ginebra and Converge will not only try to take the higher seeding possible, but also avoid an early clash with a traditional championship contender in San Miguel in the quarterfinals.

Based on the possible scenarios, San Miguel will be landing at No. 5 with a win over Meralco to improve its slate to 7-5. That would be their fourth straight win if the Beermen become successful at overcoming the Bolts.

A San Miguel win will also arrange a best-of-three quarterfinal series against the fourth seed squad which will go 8-4, which will turn out to be the loser of the Barangay Ginebra-Converge game on Wednesday, and we all know how the Beermen can be dangerous in the playoffs.

San Miguel is actually the de facto defending champion of the Commissioner’s Cup after winning it in 2019 or before the pandemic. During that time, the Beermen were seeded seventh but still went on to take the championship, starting with a series win over NorthPort despite the Batang Pier holding a twice-to-beat advantage.

Ginebra and Converge won their respective assignments against San Miguel in the eliminations.

The Gins won, 97-96, last November 6 on a game-winning three by Scottie Thompson but the Beermen have not lost ever since. The FiberXers also defeated the Beermen, 106-102, last October 21 but their opponent played without June Mar Fajardo and has just brought Devon Scott as their new import.

Definitely, Ginebra and Converge will have a lot to play for on Wednesday.