As Slaughter situation hangs, Ginebra begins PBA season buildup

BARANGAY Ginebra began its preparations for the 2020 PBA season on Wednesday with an air of uncertainty over the situation of center Greg Slaughter.

The Gin Kings went back to work 33 days after winning a third Governors' Cup title in four years with a Game Five win over Meralco at the Mall of Asia Arena.

They returned to practice just weeks after Slaughter announced he was taking a break from basketball after his contract with the Gin Kings expired.

Slaughter's decision came at the end of his sixth season with Barangay Ginebra, which made him the No. 1 overal pick in the 2013 PBA Rookie Draft.

Continue reading below ↓

Slaughter was not present for Wednesday's practice although Ginebra coach Tim Cone said he will still speak to the big man after the decision.

Slaughter is also at the center of rumors that he will eventually be shipped to NorthPort for Christian Standhardinger.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Although Slaughter's contract expired, Ginebra still holds his rights unless he is released unconditionally or is traded.

The Gin Kings are bidding for a Philippine Cup crown, a goal that Cone has been adamant about since their victory in the Governors' Cup.