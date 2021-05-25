Ball boy 'Boy Sukat' lauds Ping for 'di masusukat na laki ng iyong puso'

TRIBUTES for Marc Pingris have flooded social media after the PBA star and Gilas Pilipinas hero announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Fellow PBA players, officials, coaches and fans turned to social media to express their admiration and send their best wishes to one of the most beloved players in Philippine basketball, who called it a career even with a contract extension offered by longtime team Magnolia waiting to be signed.

But from all the accolades, one stood out, both for its simplicity and sincerity.

It came from longtime Magnolia ball boy Jun Rillo, who is best remembered for contesting a stepping-on-the-baseline violation called against Pingris in Game Five of the PBA Govermors Cup Finals against Rain or Shine back in July 2014.

Rillo gained fame for that single incident, never mind if he nearly lost his job.

It also gained him a moniker that stuck with him since.

On Tuesday, 'Boy Sukat' went on social media to post a simple message to honor Pingris after his boss and friend called it a career at age 39.

"Salamat Marc Pingris sa hindi masusukat na laki ng iyong puso on and off the court," Rillo posted on Facebook.

Well, 'Boy Sukat' is still very much around and he has now outlasted the career of one of Magnolia's most iconic players.

But we're pretty sure he'll be missing Ping the most once the season gets going.

