Salazar explains why coaches want players like Bal David to have ball in endgame

Former Ginebra coach Rino Salazar explains why coaches want players like Bal David to have the ball in the endgame: 'Malakas ang loob, matapang"

FORMER Ginebra star Bal David and coach Rino Salazar had a fun time reminiscing about one of the biggest game-winners in franchise history - David's buzzer-beater against Mobiline in the 1999 PBA All-Filipino Cup playoffs.

Why not?

That shot was memorable for so many reasons: it capped a great comeback from 17 points down, enabled the eight-seeded Gin Kings to oust top seed Mobiline, and left a young Asi Taulava in tears on the bench.

But more than anything else, it solidified David's reputation as one of the best clutch players of his generation, which the former Ginebra guard tried to brush off by saying, "makapal lang talaga ang mukha ko."

PHOTO: screenshot from TV coverage

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Actually, hindi ko naman inaasahang mapupunta sa akin [ang bola], pero makapal lang talaga ang mukha ko," David laughed during one episode of SPIN"s Iconic Moments, Revisited video series.'

"Pero lahat naman siguro ng players ganoon. Wala na, eh, running out of time na."

Actually, not all players can make that shot.

As Salazar correctly pointed out: "Kung maghahanap ka ng player para sa endgame, yan katulad ni Bal David. Kasi he's willing to take risks. Kasi kung hindi ka willing to be the goat, hindi ka magiging hero.

"Yan ang maganda kay Bal, malakas ang loob at matapang."

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

We'll let David and Salazar tell the rest of the story via this video:

Bal David looks back on his 1999 buzzer-beater against Mobiline

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.