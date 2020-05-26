Bal David considers this shot against SMB as the biggest of his career

Bal David hit a lot of big shots in his PBA career, but he says this one in 1997 is the most special.

That came in a PBA All-Filipino Cup game back in 1997 - an absolute classic between a Gordon's side coached by Robert Jaworski and a gritty San Miguel Beer team.

David's heroics came just after Mike Mustre, one of the role players in Ron Jacobs' ragtag but overachieving side, hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to give the Beermen an 81-78 lead with 3.8 seconds to go.

Amid a collective groan from the pro-Ginebra crowd at the Cuneta Astrodome, Jaworski called a final 20-second timeout to plot a last-ditch play.

"Blangko na yon, desperation shot na," David, 47, when asked in a SPIN Sidelines episode what was running through his mind during the timeout huddle.

Starting the play all the way from the other end of the court, David ran through a pick by Marlo Aquino and with Yves Dignadice and another SMB defender chasing him, let go just a couple of steps inside the halfcourt line.

Pandemonium.

Let's give the floor to David and former Jaworski deputy Rino Salazar as they reminisce about 'The Miracle Shot' in this episode of Iconic Moments, Revisited.

