Bacoor Strikers dominate Batangas to move on cusp of MPBL Finals

THE BACOOR City Strikers dominated Batangas City Embassy Chill, 89-68, at the Strike Stadium in Bacoor, Cavite on Monday to move on the brink of reaching the MPBL Season 5 championship series.

Former San Beda star James Canlas Kwekuteye scored 25 points and grabbed three rebounds as he presided over the emphatic win that gave the home team a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three South Division finals.

Bacoor guns for a sweep of the series against Batangas on Nov. 17, 7 p.m. at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Jhan Nermal finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and one assist for Bacoor. Veteran Mark Yee added 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists while Yvan Ludovice contributed 9 points on three three-pointers.

Jeckster Apinan completed a double-double of 15 points and 13 boards to go with two assists for Batangas while Levi Hernandez added 11 points and four rebounds.

