    Bacoor Strikers dominate Batangas to move on cusp of MPBL Finals

    Former San Beda star James Kwekuteye turns on the style for Strikers
    by Mark Villeza
    3 hours ago
    James Canlas Kwekuteye batangas bacoor
    PHOTO: MPBL

    THE BACOOR City Strikers dominated Batangas City Embassy Chill, 89-68, at the Strike Stadium in Bacoor, Cavite on Monday to move on the brink of reaching the MPBL Season 5 championship series.

    bacoor vs batangas game one

    Former San Beda star James Canlas Kwekuteye scored 25 points and grabbed three rebounds as he presided over the emphatic win that gave the home team a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three South Division finals.

    Bacoor guns for a sweep of the series against Batangas on Nov. 17, 7 p.m. at the Batangas City Coliseum.

    Pampanga Giant Lanterns outduel San Juan in Game One

    Jhan Nermal finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and one assist for Bacoor. Veteran Mark Yee added 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists while Yvan Ludovice contributed 9 points on three three-pointers.

    Jeckster Apinan completed a double-double of 15 points and 13 boards to go with two assists for Batangas while Levi Hernandez added 11 points and four rebounds.

      PHOTO: MPBL

