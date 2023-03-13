Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Bacolod City to host PBA All-Star Weekend 2024

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    PASSI CITY — The PBA All-Star game will remain in the South.

    Commissioner Willie Marcial on Sunday announced Bacolod is going to host the annual showcase for its 2024 edition.

    See Team Japeth emerges victorious in competitive, entertaining All-Star Game

    Marcial met with Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez Saturday night and discussed the hosting of the event to be held in a newly-constructed playing venue at the City of Smiles.

    The staging marks the return of the All-Stars in Bacolod for the first time since 2008.

    The announcement came following the successful return of the annual showcase here in Passi City, Iloilo following a three-year absence.

    A capacity crowd was on hand as Team Japeth edged Team Scottie, 140-136, Sunday night at the City of Passi Arena.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

