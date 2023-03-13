Bacolod City to host PBA All-Star Weekend 2024

PASSI CITY — The PBA All-Star game will remain in the South.

Commissioner Willie Marcial on Sunday announced Bacolod is going to host the annual showcase for its 2024 edition.

Marcial met with Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez Saturday night and discussed the hosting of the event to be held in a newly-constructed playing venue at the City of Smiles.

The staging marks the return of the All-Stars in Bacolod for the first time since 2008.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The announcement came following the successful return of the annual showcase here in Passi City, Iloilo following a three-year absence.

A capacity crowd was on hand as Team Japeth edged Team Scottie, 140-136, Sunday night at the City of Passi Arena.

