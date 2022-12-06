Ayo readily accepts underdog status as Converge faces San Miguel in quarterfinals

CONVERGE coach Aldin Ayo accepts that his team is the underdog in the quarterfinal series against San Miguel despite the FiberXers having a better record in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Converge vs San Miguel preview

The fourth-seed FiberXers take on the fifth-ranked Beermen in a best-of-three quarterfinal series. Aside from having a higher placing in the standings, Converge (8-4) also defeated San Miguel (7-5) in its elimination round affair, 106-102, last October 21.

But Ayo said that win is not really an indication of the strength of Converge or the weakness of San Miguel.

“’Yung panalo namin sa San Miguel sa eliminations, may asterisk ‘yun eh,” said Ayo to SPIN.ph on the eve of Game One of the quarterfinals set on Wednesday at the Philsports Arena. “Wala si June Mar. Wala si Terrence.”

Ayo also knows what everybody knows about San Miguel’s fortitude come playoff time especially with the Beermen coming into the quarterfinals on a four-game winning streak with June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo returning from injuries.

“Medyo mahirap kasi this time, kumpleto na sila… Kilala naman natin ang San Miguel, habang tumatagal, tumitigas especially kapag playoffs, naglalaro ang San Miguel ng maayos,” said Ayo.

In contrast, Converge will go into the quarterfinals on a two-game losing skid despite finishing in fourth. While it is concerning, Ayo said the two defeats is a learning lesson for the young team, which hopes they can apply come Game One.

“Siyempre, worried kami dahil galing kami sa two consecutive losses. Pero may positive din ‘yan kasi at least, wake-up call ‘yung two losses namin dahil may nakakaligtaan kaming gawin. Kaya hindi maganda ‘yung nilalaro namin. Inaddress namin in practice and hopefully, mag-respond ‘yung mga players,” said Ayo.

The young Converge coach also said the victory over San Miguel in the elimination remains a source of confidence that anything is possible against the Beermen.

“If there is one thing that is positive doon is of course, ‘yung standings. Napaka-crucial na siyempre, one of the reasons bakit kami umabot sa top four at the end of the eliminations. Aside from that, even though may asterisk ‘yun, siyempre, ‘yung kumpiyansa namin, being a young team, ‘yung mga wins like that, it gives you confidence na kaya pala although may asterisk,” said Ayo.

Ayo will enter his first playoff appearance in his debut as PBA coach, but he isn’t totally unfamiliar with the best-of-three environment, having been in such scenario during his days as college mentor.

Even in the pros, he knows the importance of Game One.

“Sa best-of-three, crucial ‘yung Game One. It will set the tone of the series. Best-of-three, it’s a short series. I’ve been through a lot of best-of-three series nung nasa college ako. Crucial ‘yung Game One na ‘yun. We are going to do our best na sana makuha namin ‘yung Game One na ‘yun,” Ayo said.