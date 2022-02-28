Austria keeps faith in Shabazz Muhammad after horror loss

ANTIPOLO CITY – One game doesn’t make a campaign.

Leo Austria felt new San Miguel import Shabazz Muhammad still has a lot to offer despite the Beermen absorbing a 104-87 beating at the hands of Magnolia during the latter's PBA Governors Cup debut on Sunday at the Ynares Center.

Muhammad finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds, and two assists, but committed eight turnovers in his first game on Philippine soil as replacement for fellow former NBA player Orlando Johnson.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But the numbers were somehow overshadowed by the 16-point pounding the Hotshots dealt to the Beermen, led by the pair of 26-point output dropped by Paul Lee and import Mike Harris.

Still, Austria remains high on his new import, believing he can only be better once he finally gets to buy into the San Miguel system and chemistry.

“I’m confident in him that he can do way better than in tonight’s game,” said the San Miguel coach, whose team fell to a 5-4 record in a tie for fifth and sixth places with Barangay Ginebra.

Continue reading below ↓

“Probably, in the next few games we will be OK.”

Chemistry issues

The Beermen were only in the game during the first quarter, before Magnolia began to pull away in the second quarter when Lee erupted for 15 points.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Hotshots enjoyed leads of as much as 91-67 early in the fourth period.

Austria also noted chemistry has suddenly becomes an issue for San Miguel with Shabazz coming over as its new import, as well as the addition of new big men Vic Manuel and Rodney Brondial, and the return of veteran playmaker Chris Ross.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“I’ve told them we have to improve our thinking of how to play as a team,” said the champion coach.

“We were outhustled,” Austria added. “We keep on adjusting to everyone. It’s a matter of forming good chemistry and we’re trying to figure it out pa.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.