LEO Austria believes the trade for CJ Perez is both a ‘win-win’ situation for San Miguel and Terrafirma.

The Beermen mentor noted how the franchise is giving up its highest draft pick in seven years, throwing in a defensive player who is also being coveted by other teams, a young big man who was part of the 2016 special draft, plus an extra point guard in exchange for the player who is the league’s scoring champion for the past two seasons and the top rookie of 2019.

By that Austria meant acquiring the 27-year-old Perez from the Dyip for the quartet of Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino, Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, and the team’s No. 8 pick in the coming draft considered by many as one of the deepest in terms of talent in recent years.

The trade that was consummated between the two parties on Friday is still pending the approval of the PBA Commissioner’s Office.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | PBA Images

But as far as the four-time PBA Press Corps Coach of the Year is concerned, the deal will benefit both teams.

“It’s a win-win situation,” Austria pointed out. “We gave up the no. 8 pick, may defensive player ka pa in Matt Rosser, may point guard, may big man pa. So (halos) kumpleto yung ibinigay namin. Dagdagan mo na lang ng isang veteran player, isang (unit) na yan.”

At the same time, the champion coach who steered the Beermen to eight championships in seven seasons at the helm, thought the team’s first round pick is crucial as part of the trade.

Austria thought that No. 8 pick is almost equal to a No. 1 overall selection in any draft season given how talent-rich the 2021 rookie pool is.

It’s also the highest first round selection for San Miguel since 2014 when the team handpicked Ronald Pascual of San Sebastian at no. 3 overall.

“First time na mataas kami sa draft since my rookie year. Meron kaming No. 3 noon, pero through trade ang nangyari, na-acquire namin sa Barako Bull,” he recalled. “After that, it’s either 11 or 12, pero most of the time no. 12. And hindi ganito kalalim ang draft.”

In the light of the backlash the trade had gotten from PBA fans, Austria understands their sentiments.

But the 62-year-old native of Sariaya, Quezon said it’s also part of the teams’ job to make their roster better.

“It’s the job of coaches and management to get the best available player,” he said. “If they’re (players) available, we have to keep on trying to get a player, kahit sino pa yan.”

Terrafirma board of governor Bobby Rosales likewise insisted the trade was fair.

“I think it’s a fair trade already. Ang importante yung first round pick,” said Rosales, who is also PBA Board vice chairman. “Of course sinasabi nila malalim, pero siyempre gusto pa rin natin na nasa bandang ibabaw tayo.

“I think it’s a fair trade, if you ask me.”