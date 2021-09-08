Chris Ross stamps defensive class after joining 900-steals club

IT’S Chris Ross doing what Chris Ross does best.

Leo Austria was hardly surprised after Ross registered a total of six steals in the opening half alone of San Miguel’s PBA Philippine Cup game against erstwhile unbeaten TnT Tropang Giga on Wednesday.

Chris Ross steals milestone

The veteran guard finished with only three points on 1-of-6 shooting in the Beermen’s runaway 83-67 win at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

But he shone bright on defense by pulling off six steals, grabbed eight rebounds, and dishing four assists in the Beermen’s bounce back win after their stunning upset at the hands of Terrafirma Dyip a week ago.

Ross just did what was expected of him, according to Austria.

“That’s what we’re expecting of him. That’s one of the thing na makikita mo kay Chris, yung kanyang energy sa defense. And I’m happy for him because he was able to perform,” said the San Miguel coach.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ross’ first-half job already had him achieving a personal milestone of becoming only the sixth player in league history to breach the 900 steals total.

With a total of 901 steals, the 36-year-old guard, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, is now just two shy from moving into no. 5 in the all-time list and dislodging guard Dindo Pumaren (902), according to league chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The top four all-time steals leaders in PBA annals include Johnny Abarrientos (1,358), Ramon Fernandez (1,302), Bernard Fabiosa (1,235), and Robert Jaworski (937).

Ross’ six steals in the first half is also the most by a player since Ryan Reyes had eight in the second half for TnT during Game 5 of the 2012 Philippine Cup Finals against Powerade. Reyes went on and finished with 10 steals in the team’s title-clinching game, 110-101.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.