Ato Ular, Suerte, Salado fined P50K each for 'ligang labas' caper

THREE more players were fined by the PBA Commissioner's Office on Tuesday for seeing action in an unsanctioned game.

Blackwater duo Renato Ular and Rey Suerte along with Kent Salado of NorthPort were all penalized for P50,000 each after playing in a so-called ‘ligang labas.’

The three were the latest to be fined by the league just days after 10 players were punished last week by the Commissioner's Office for playing in an unsanctioned game without the blessing of their respective mother teams and the league.

Ular, Suerte, and Salado were caught playing in an invitational tournament in Davao City.

“Apologetic silang tatlo. Sabi di na raw sila uulit,” said commissioner Willie Marcial about his brief meeting with Ular, Suerte, and Salado.

Salado incidentally, was the second NorthPort player fined for the same violation after veteran Arwind Santos, who was among the 10 players fined for a total of P590 K by the league last week together with Jio Jalalon, Beau Belga, Rey Nambatac, Jhonard Clarito, JR Quinahan, Vic Manuel, Allyn Bulanadi, Alec Stockton, and Barkley Ebona.

The three Rain or Shine players, along with Quinahan had since been fined by their respective mother teams.

Marcial warned players that corresponding sanctions would also be meted on them once they’re caught playing in a ligang labas without the permission from their teams and the league