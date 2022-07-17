Agustin takes turn as SMB acting coach as Gallent joins Austria in protocols

GOOD thing San Miguel has bevy of deputy coaches at its disposal.

Former MVP Ato Agustin takes his turn calling the shots for the Beermen in their PBA Philippine Cup game against Meralco on Sunday.

Ato Agustin as SMB stand-in coach

Fellow deputy Jorge Gallent, who handled the team in its 109-108 overtime win over Terrafirma the last time, joined head coach Leo Austria under the team's health and safety protocol list.

Also not around was another deputy in Peter Martin.

It was a deja vu for the 58-year-old Agustin who once stood as head coach of the San Miguel franchise from 2010 to 2012.

During that stretch, he led the Beermen to the 2011 Governors Cup championship, beating the Talk 'N Text in the deciding Game 7 that denied the telecommunication franchise a grand slam feat.

He was later shipped to Barangay Ginebra where he coached from 2012 to 2015, before eventually returning to San Miguel as an assistant to Austria.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.