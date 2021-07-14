Asi Taulava status: not on NLEX active roster, but not quite retired

TWO former MVPs are out of the 15-man opening rosters of their respective teams in the coming PBA Philippine Cup - but not retired just yet.

Asi Taulava and Mark Caguioa were both on the reserve/injury list of NLEX and Barangay Ginebra, respectively, based on the official team rosters released by the league two days before the new season kicks off at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

That meant the two are not part of the 15-man lineup for the league’s first offering for the year, but can be elevated to the active roster anytime.

Taulava, 48, continues to practice with NLEX in the off-season despite speculations that he had played his final game with the franchise during its 127-101 rout of Terrafirma Dyip to close out its campaign in the Clark bubble last season.

The ageless Fil-Tongan, who won MVP honor in 2003 while still with the TnT franchise, reportedly has a pending offer from NLEX management to be part of the coaching staff and as brand ambassador of the team, tasked to conduct cage clinics when the pandemic is over, once he decides to retire.

Caguioa, 41, meanwhile, has been in the US for quite some time now and never got to attend any of the Kings’ practices and scrimmages in Batangas.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said the 2012 MVP is attending to a family matter, but has the full backing of management. The champion coach added the Kings expect the longtime Ginebra stalwart to return soon.

Caguioa himself said after Ginebra's run to the Philippine Cup title last year that his goal is to play for a 20th season before he considers retirement.

Caguioa played his entire pro career with the Ginebra franchise, which picked him No. 3 overall in the 2001 draft, at a time when PBA great Allan Caidic was still the coach of the team.

Taulava on the other hand, was the direct Fil-Am hire of Mobiline in the 1999 draft under coach Eric Altamirano. He also had stints with Coca-Cola, Meralco, Air21, and finally NLEX.

Last year, he achieved a personal milestone by becoming the first PBA player to have suited up in four decades.

