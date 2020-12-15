Asi Taulava's rigid offseason workouts is giving Guiao mixed signals

ASI Taulava has a spot waiting for him in the coaching staff of the NLEX Road Warriors in the event he retires, according to head coach Yeng Guiao.

But there's a bit of a problem.

Guiao is unsure of Taulava's plans since the 47-year old veteran has been staying in shape in the offseason, hitting the gym like never before.

“Nagpa-practice pa rin si Asi, nagpapakundisyon pa rin,” Guiao bared. “Iniisip ko, ano kaya ang plano nito? Nagpa-practice pa rin eh bakasyon pa at nagpapakundisyon.”

Taulava is one of the 12 NLEX players with contracts expiring on Dec. 31, but the NLEX veteran, according to Guiao, is seriously considering retirement.

Guiao expects things to get clearer when he finally sits down with Taulava by next year.

“We are going to talk to Asi very seriously about his future. He always has a slot in our coaching staff,” said Guiao in a recent SPIN Sidelines episode.

If he decides to retire, Taulava is perfect as a big man's coach, Guiao said.

“He has a lot of wisdom. He has a lot of experience to share with our team especially with our big men, ‘yung mentoring niya and ‘yung leadership niya.”

Taulava had a solid outing in his final game of the 2020 bubble season where he finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and three blocks in a win over Terrafirma.

The Road Warriors fell short of the playoffs and Guiao said he had hoped that NLEX would have had a better campaign in possibly the last season of Taulava.

“The best scenario sana that we are hoping is kung sana makarating kami ng playoffs and we got deeper in the playoffs," he said. "That would have been a good way to send off Asi."

Would he be willing to give the PBA's oldest active player another shot at a fitting send-off?

“Magpapagawa na lang kami ng rebulto [n'ya] sa NLEX,” Guiao said laughing.