Asi Taulava set to make history by signing with NLEX for 2020 season

BARRING a change of heart, Asi Taulava will return with the NLEX Road Warriors in 2020 and make history in his 21st season in the PBA.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said the Road Warriors are only discussing the terms of a new contract, specifically the length, that will set the stage for Taulava becoming the first PBA player to play in four different decades.

“Most likely, he will return,” said Guiao following Thursday’s NLEX practice at the FCL Center. “We are still determining, are we going to give him a conference, a half-year contract, or a full-year contract. ‘Yun din ang ine-evaluate namin.”

One thing is for sure though, the 46-year-old Taulava is already preparing for the coming season. Even though his contract has yet to be finalized, Taulava has been practicing diligently with the Road Warriors during the offseason.

He is already the second-oldest PBA player after legend Robert Jaworski, a league pioneer who played from 1975 to 1997 when he was 51, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon.

Taulava entered the PBA in 1999 as one of the direct hire Fil-foreigners that entered the league that year. He won a PBA MVP in 2003, and a championship with Talk ‘N Text in the 2003 All-Filipino Cup where he was the Best Player of the Conference and the Finals MVP.

Taulava was also named as one of the league’s 40 Greatest Players in history.

Even in his 40s, Taulava has kept himself in shape over the years with NLEX and even made it to the Gilas Pilipinas team in the 2018 Asian Games.

Guiao said Taulava will be helpful in the transition period for the current crop of NLEX bigs in Poy Erram, JR Quinahan, and Raul Soyud, as well as rookie Will McCaloney.

“Kailangan na rin kasi ma-elevate na ‘yung nasa baba para mag-umpisa na rin ‘yung transition,” said Guiao.