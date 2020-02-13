As Gilas waits, Parks close to coming to terms on new TnT deal, says Cui

IT remains uncertain whether Bobby Ray Parks will come on board for Gilas Pilipinas in the coming FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Until Wednesday, the big Fil-Am guard has yet to show up for the national team's daily practice at the Meralco gym, with about a week left before the Filipinos host Thailand in the opening window of the qualifiers.

"No word on him joining Gilas," said Gilas team manager Gabby Qui shortly after practice.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Cui previously said Parks' protracted contract negotiations with mother team TnT Katropa is keeping the incoming sophomore from joining Gilas Pilipinas.

Talks between Parks' side and TnT management are ongoing, although Cui said the two parties are close to coming to terms.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I think we're close, so hopefully we could come to terms by the end of the week," said the TnT official.

Whether that will result to Parks finally coming on board with the national team remains to be seen.