Arwind says he has learned lesson, vows to stay out of trouble

ARWIND Santos promised to stay out of trouble after having his suspension lifted as he rejoined San Miguel Beer in its preparation for the PBA All-Filipino conference opening this March.

“’Yun ang challenge sa akin for this year, matuto ako. Kailangan mas lalo akong mag-pursigi dahil ‘yun ‘yung goal namin," said the controversial forward at the end of the Beermen's practice on Tuesday morning.

"Kaya ito, natuto ako at nangako ako rin na hindi na ‘ko gagawa ng kahit anong mga trouble dito."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Santos, 38, was suspended indefinitely along with Fil-Am Kelly Nabong and Ronald Tubid after figuring in a fight with import Dez Wells in practice last November.

Prior to that, the former league MVP was fined P200,000 by league commissioner Willie Marcial after a racist taunt on TnT import Terrence Jones during the PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals.

PHOTO: kate reyes

His suspension lifted, Santos said he is eager to move on focus on helping the Beermen secure a sixth straight all-Filipino conference championship.

“Ayaw namin magpatalo ng all-Filipino, so sa bilang part ng San Miguel, kailangan malaki pa rin ang ma-contribute ko sa team,” he said. “’Yung mga negative, gawin mong challenge dahil isa yun sa pwedeng mag-push sa ’yo para mag-prepare ka nang husto, and para abutin ‘yun goal mo.”

The former Far Eastern University hotshot said he is hopeful the practice fight that derailed the Beermen's quest for a season grand slam won't ruin the harmony the Beermen have built over the years.

“Hindi naman ito yung magiging backdoor para magwatak-watak kami, tingin ko ano, mas kaya naming patunayan na kahit anong issue dumating sa San Miguel, basta maglalaro kami, magtiwala sa isa’t isa, at maghahanda kami sa bawat game namin, naniniwala akong makukuha pa rin namin,” he said.