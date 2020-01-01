Arwind Santos set to rejoin SMB in practice; Tubid, Nabong fate uncertain

ARWIND Santos is expected to be back in practice with San Miguel Beer when the multi-titled team reconvenes to begin preparations for the next PBA season in the third week of January.

The veteran forward was suspended indefinitely by team management after he figured in a fight with import Dez Wells in practice. Ronald Tubid and Kelly Nabong later joined the fray and were likewise suspended.

The event led to the departure of the high-scoring Wells and soon precipitated a slide by the Beermen that eventually cost the team its bid for only the second grand slam in franchise history.

San Miguel officials and coaches remained mum on the status of the three players, but sources close to Santos said the controversial forward is expected to be back in practice when the Beermen reconvene on Jan. 13.

Asked about Santos' reinstatement, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the league need not be informed about it since the ban was an 'internal matter' that will be dealt with as the team sees fit.

Aside from the blown bid for a grand slam, the ban without pay also cost Santos a month's salary, sources said.

However, people close to the former Far Eastern University star said he was able to secure a two-year contract extension before the controversy happened, keeping him under contract with SMB into the 2021-2022 season.

Santos would be 40 years old by the end of that contract extension.

Facing a much more uncertain fate was Tubid, who aided Santos during the fight and ended up being attacked by Nabong.

Sources said Tubid has a short-term contract that expires at the end of the season. The same sources are unsure of the fate of Fil-Am Nabong.