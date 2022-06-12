Arwind says he will still pursue individual awards for team glory

ANTIPOLO – Arwind Santos turned 41 years old on Friday, but there are no signs of slowing down for the former PBA MVP. In fact, just last week, Santos received two accolades during the Leo Awards, getting named to the Mythical First Team and the All-Defensive Team.

The day after his birthday, Santos was also one of the key pieces in NorthPort’s 100-86 win over Terrafirma as the 16-year veteran had 10 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

The achievement is more than just a personal gratification for himself as his career continues to flourish despite being on the advanced stage of his playing years.

“Siyempre nagpapasalamat ako doon. ‘Yung pakiramdam ng maiisip mo ‘yung lahkat ng pinagpaguran mo, pinag-sakripisyuhan mo, nagbubunga. Tapos napapakita mo pa ‘yung good role mode mo sa players, sa kabataan. Kasi ang basketball, kailangan ng disiplina. At my age, 41, still competing, tapos nakakakuha pa ng ganyang award,” said Santos.

Arwind Santos remains a force to be reckoned with in the PBA. PHOTO: PBA Images

However, Santos also said discipline is not enough to have a lengthy career in the PBA.

“Hindi lang naman disiplina ang sikreto ng isang basketbolista. Kailangan nandoon din ‘yung passion at excitement. Parang pag-ibig. Kailangang na-eexcited ka pa rin. Mahirap na hindi ka na-eexcite sa laro. Para ma-enjoy mo ‘yung basketball, kailangan may excitement,” said Santos.

Santos said he will continue to seek individual accolades as eventually, it will be beneficial for the team.

“Okay, may edad na ako pero tingnan niyo naman, nakukuha ko pa rin kahit papaano. Nandito pa rin ako. Para maboost ko rin sarili ko pero at the same time, magiging positive result ‘yun sa team namin. Kasi iisipin mo, makikipagcompete ako para nandoon pa rin ako sa award na ‘yun. Hindi mo namamalayan, magiging positive ‘yun sa team namin,” said Santos.

