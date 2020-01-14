Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Arwind Santos rejoins San Miguel Beermen in practice

    by kate reyes
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: kate reyes

    LOOK who's back for San Miguel.

    After serving out a two-month long suspension, Arwind Santos was back with the multi-titled team when the Beermen returned to practice on Tuesday in preparation for the next PBA season.

    The veteran forward was suspended indefinitely by SMB management together with Ronald Tubid and Kelly Nabong after a fight in practice last November that also involved import Dez Wells.

      Nabong has since been traded to NorthPort for young big man Russel Escoto while Tubid was not spotted in practice on Tuesday.

      PHOTO: kate reyes

