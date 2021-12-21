Two PBA players who impress Meralco import Tony Bishop

CHICAGO - When his agent called about a job in the Philippines, Tony Bishop didn't have second thoughts about going so he immediately took a flight that transported him to Manila last November 28.

"I've heard a lot of good things about your country. I'm big on boxing and I'm a huge fan of Manny Pacquiao," the 32-year old American from Dallas told me in a telephone interview.

The PBA is just the recent stop in an ongoing global odyssey that has seen Bishop spread the gospel of good basketball in Denmark, Germany, Romania, Japan, Panama, and most recently, Puerto Rico.

Meralco import Tony Bishop is a big Manny Pacquiao fan.

Fitting in to a team is usually the challenge imports like Bishop face when they play abroad. But the former G League stalwart via the Rio Grande Valley Vipers has had no assimilation issues with the Meralco Bolts.

"All my teammates have been nice and welcomed me with open arms. We have fun in practice and they make the transition easy for me" he said while adding that Chris Newsome has given him a lot of pointers.

What about coach Norman Black, I asked.

"I like him a lot. He is a player's coach, a teacher."

No surprise there. Black hadn't coached a player that didn't love him. Beyond being just a brilliant strategist, Norman is a beautiful soul with an open mind that is endlessly tolerant.

Bishop likes team manager Paolo Trillo, too. And that's no surprise either.

Tony Bishop with his family.

Joaqui's son, Trillo comes from hoops royalty. Ateneo-bred, meticulously organized, and fine as the wine his family trades. Paolo's only weakness in life, I am told, is a penchant for shot glasses.

With Trillo pushing the buttons, Bishop is billeted at a fancy apartment hotel whose amenities include the facility to explore Tony's culinary skills. There's also a 24-hour car and driver at his disposal, just in case.

But Tony, a happily engaged man and father of three kids, doesn't really venture out often. Other than once visiting a Pho place and a restaurant here and there, his meals are mostly the healthy pre-packaged stuff with chicken and rice, vegetables and greens.

TONY HAS BEEN WATCHING A LOT OF PBA GAMES LATELY AND HE IS IMPRESSED WITH A LOT OF STUFF.

"Players here are really good. Very aggressive."

Two stars dazzle him the most.

"That guy from TNT, Mikey Williams, can shoot. And that dude with the neon green headband is full of energy."

When I told him the man draped in loud colors, Arwind Santos, is 40 years old, Bishop was even more amazed.

Bishop's game ain't shabby either.

His offense can be likened to that of the NBA's DeMar DeRozan. Smooth and slippery, one that terminates opposing teams slowly through a thousand mid-range jumpers.

He showed that in his first outing where he abused Blackwater with 28 points, swishing 11 of 20 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3. He also had 13 rebounds, 2 steals and 3 blocks in 38 minutes and 9 seconds of excellence.

On defense, Bishop is versatile as baking soda. At a lean 6-foot-5 and 217 pounds, he can guard 1-5, kind of like a Draymond Green minus the histrionics.

The Bolts made a deep run last conference and with their core back, plus Bishop in the equation, this Governor's Cup campaign has a potential for an even happier ending.

Black. Trillo. Bishop.

Hard not to root them.

Good guys don't always finish last.

AND ONE. Tony is a friend of former PBA import Andre Emmett, who was murdered just steps from his house in Dallas last September 2019. Three suspects have since been arrested and charged for the crime,

Once travel restrictions are eased, Tony is looking forward to having his family come to the Philippines to enjoy the culture and see a wonderful slice of paradise.

