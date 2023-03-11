Arwind Santos makes it to PBA All-Star Game as late replacement

ILOILO – Arwind Santos is set to play in the PBA All-Star Game in Passi, Iloilo for Team Japeth following a last-minute replacement.

Arwind Santos joins All-Star delegation

Santos has replaced the injured Gabe Norwood in the roster, and will be in line to make his 12th All-Star appearance on Sunday at the City of Passi Arena, but his first in a NorthPort uniform.

Santos is set to arrive in Iloilo City on Saturday night.

Santos is the latest player to make it to Team Japeth following injuries that included skipper Japeth Aguilar, and six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo.

Also skipping the All-Star Game due to injuries are LA Tenorio of Barangay Ginebra, Mikey Williams of TNT, and Terrence Romeo of San Miguel.

Romeo was actually replaced by Norwood but the latter also sustained an injury before the All-Star Game, enabling Santos to make it to the team.

Alex Cabagnot of Terrafirma, Calvin Oftana of TNT, Raymond Almazan of Meralco, and Jio Jalalon of Magnolia came in as replacements for the injured players.