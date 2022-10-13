Coach Pido can't emphasize enough Arwind Santos' value to NorthPort

AN integral part of NorthPort’s win on Wednesday was the shooting of Arwind Santos.

The Batang Pier veteran had his best shooting performance in the PBA Commissioner's Cup, hitting 6-of-12 shots in the 87-83 win over Blackwater.

Entering the Blackwater game, the 41-year-old Santos was only shooting 31 percent from the field and Pido Jarencio felt the slump had a lot to do with the entry of a bigger import in the team in Prince Ibeh.

“Actually, kinausap ko siya, sabi ko sa kanya, bumaba ‘yung shooting percentage mo, ‘yung shot selection mo masama, sabi ko ‘yung open shots, hindi pumapasok. Sabi ko, i-check niya ‘yun,” said Jarencio.

With Ibeh at the front, Jarencio said he told Santos to replicate his role at San Miguel, where he complemented big man June Mar Fajardo.

“Imagine mo na ka-partner mo si June Mar ngayon, which is si Ibeh. Ikaw ang magaling diyan,” said Jarencio.

The NorthPort coach emphasized Santos' role in the team, being the veteran in a team of youngsters who are starting to hit their stride, like new recruit Arvin Tolentino.

“Sabi ko sa kanya 2-2 ang win-loss natin kaya nag-step up siya," said Jarencio. "Kailangan namin siya dito. Siya ang leader and at the same time, si Arvin nagiging consistent na and the rest of the players na pinasok natin, tumulong.”

