Arwind clinging to fading playoff hopes: 'Kahit sa pakpak lang kami kumapit'

AS one of the statesmen at NorthPort, Arwind Santos leads by example and remains optimistic about NorthPort’s quarterfinals bid in the PBA Philippine Cup despite suffering a sixth straight loss on Saturday.

Arwind Santos on Batang Pier woes

Santos knows the window of opportunity is becoming small for the Batang Pier especially after a 104-98 loss to Converge FiberXers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Yet he believes there still remains a chance of fighting for a playoffs berth notwithstanding the team’s 2-6 record.

“Sana doon sa maliit. Kumbaga late kami sa flight, makahabol kami,” Santos said. “Kahit sa pakpak lang kami kumapit, Ok lang kami doon.”

The 41-year-old Santos finished with a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds that was not enough though to stop the bleeding for the Batang Pier, now at 2-6 and tied for ninth to 11th place with Phoenix and Rain or Shine.

The Batang Pier still have Phoenix, Barangay Ginebra, and NLEX for their final assignments.

Mathematically, the team remains in contention for a berth in the playoffs, and Santos, the former MVP and nine-time champion, is strongly clinging to that chance - little as it may – and a mindset he’s trying to imbibe on the rest of the team.

“Kailangan maipakita mo pa rin, na kahit alam mo deep inside sa iyo na minsan nade-drain ka rin, pero kailangan mo mapakita na sige laban tayo,” said the NorthPort team captain.

“Consistent, kailang mapakita mo pa rin, ma-push mo. Kasi lahat kami down. Minsan kailangan may isang tumayo.”

As if any consolation, Santos was officially given his plaque for becoming the latest player to join the league's 10,000-point club.

Commissioner Willie Marcial led the simple awarding ceremony at halftime and was joined at center court by NorthPort governor Eric Arejola and Converge counterpart Atty. Chito Salud.

