Arvin Tolentino weighed between game-winning 3 and layup: 'Doon tayo sa sure ball'

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Arvin Tolentino was wise enough not to force the issue when he found himself free for a possible basket late in regulation of the opener of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals between Barangay Ginebra and TnT Tropang Giga Sunday night.

“I went doon sa sure ball,” he said of his decision to cut towards the basket when he received a pass from a driving LA Tenorio for an open lay-up with five seconds to go that tied the count at 92-all and sent Game One of the series into overtime.

The Kings eventually won, 100-94, in Tolentino’s first Finals appearance as a rookie.

The 6-foot-5 product of Far Eastern University contributed 14 points and was one of five Kings to finish in double figures as a surprise starter for the team.

But he was good enough to play until the endgame and good enough too, to deliver the game-tying basket that kept the Kings alive going to the extra period.

Initially, the rookie wingman admitted having second thoughts on whether he will go for a game-winning three or just a two if and when he gets the ball in the Kings’ final play in the fourth quarter.

It so happened his defender Roger Pogoy left him behind to extend help against Tenorio, forcing Tolentino to wisely cut to the basket.

“Actually napa-isip ako kung game-winner or doon tayo sa sure ball, e,” he said of that moment. “Nagkataon naman na hindi ako nakita ni RR (kaya) nice pass by (Kuya) LA

“Sure ball na lang and then take our chance in overtime.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

The Kings did take their chance in the extra period where they held the Tropang Giga to just two points to win the tightly fought game that featured 21 lead changes and the score tied 15 times.

Tolentino also had four rebounds and three steals in a performance he prepared for physically and mentally after being told by coach Tim Cone that he will be part of the starting unit on the eve of the match.

“Kasi finals na ito, kung pa-rookie, rookie pa rin ako, they’re (Tropang Giga) gonna take advantage,” he said.

