    Wed, Jul 13
    Why Arvin Tolentino missed Ginebra game against Meralco

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Arvin Tolentino Ginebra vs Terrafirma
    Arvin Tolentino in action against Terrafirma.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    BARANGAY Ginebra missed the service of big man Arvin Tolentino in its PBA Philippine Cup game against Meralco due to a shoulder injury.

    Arvin Tolentino injury update

    Tolentino said he hurt his left shoulder in practice on the eve of the game against the Bolts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    He was in street clothes and watched the game on the Ginebra bench.

    The third-year forward said he will have his check up on the shoulder on Thursday.

    The 26-year-old Tolentino averaged 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds, while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc in eight games so far with Ginebra.

      The Kings, still being handled by chief deputy Richard Del Rosario, are looking to bounce back following their 106-92 loss to defending champion TNT Tropang Giga last Sunday.

      Entering the game against Meralco, Ginebra currently occupies second place with a 6-2 record and remains in contention of finishing within the Top 2 for a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs.

