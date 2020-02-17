Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Arvin Tolentino signed to one-year rookie contract by Ginebra

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    ARVIN Tolentino has been signed to a one-year contract by Barangay Ginebra, his agent Charlie Dy confirmed on Monday.

    Tolentino was Ginebra’s first-round pick at 10th overall during the 2019 PBA regular draft at the end of his campaign with Far Eastern University in the UAAP.

    Tolentino, a former San Beda juniors star who briefly played for Ateneo in the UAAP, also saw action in the MPBL as well as the PBA D-League before he entered the draft.

    The 6-foot-5 Tolentino is expected to give the Gin Kings a new weapon on the offensive end with his ability to shoot from the outside.

      In his final year with FEU in 2018, Tolentino posted averages of 12.8 points and 5.0 rebounds, while converting a team-high 29 triples in 13 games with the Tamaraws.

