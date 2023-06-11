Arvin Tolentino says no hurt feelings after Gilas pool snub

COMING off a golden feat with Gilas Pilipinas in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, Arvin Tolentino obviously anticipated a call-up to the training pool for the coming FIBA World Cup.

Unfortunately, it never came.

But Tolentino doesn’t harbor any ill feelings for the snub, stressing how he did his share for the team in regaining the basketball gold medal during the SEA Games in Cambodia.

“To be honest I was expecting (a call), but prepared din naman ako kung hindi ako nakasama,” said the 27-year-old NorthPort forward, who was one of the heroes in Gilas’ 84-76 win over Indonesia in the semifinals to dethrone the champion.

“Wala akong sama ng loob.”

Tolentino hasn’t heard from the Gilas coaching staff since coming back from the SEA Games, although there were messages on their viber group from time to time, but nothing concrete about the training pool for the World Cup.

Last week the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) named a 21-man pool, which already began training camp for the World Cup last Wednesday at the Meralco gym.

Tolentino said every player named in the pool is deserving, adding Chot Reyes and his coaching staff know exactly the kind of team want for the quadrennial showpiece the country will be co-hosting with Japan and Indonesia.

“I fully trust coach Chot and the management. They’re the one who know the best for the team, for the country,” said Tolentino, who finally suited up for the Batang Pier in the PBA On Tour over the weekend.

“I’m sure kahit sino ang ilagay ni coach Chot diyan, ibibigay naman nila yung best nila.”

The fourth-year forward said he’ll definitely help in the national team training if and when a sudden call comes with Gilas needing warm bodies during camp.

“I’ll be there,” said Tolentino, adding of course, it should have the blessing of his mother team. “I’ll be there 100 percent all the way kung kailangan nila ako. In a snap, pupunta talaga ako.”

His support for the World Cup team is 100 percent.

“They represent me, they represent my country, so talagang support ako all the way,” he added.