Arvin Tolentino shares conversation with Norwood after highlight dunk

ANTIPOLO – Arvin Tolentino finished his career game with a highlight play in NorthPort’s victory over Rain or Shine on Sunday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

After a Rain or Shine turnover, Tolentino displayed his hops by dunking the ball using the left hand. But it wasn’t an ordinary dunk as hecompleted the highlight play after a futile challenge by Gabe Norwood.

NorthPort went on to win the game, 113-103, with Tolentino registering a new career high of 35 points.

“Actually, nag-usap kami ni Gabe after nun,” said Tolentino, when asked about the dunk against Norwood, who nine years ago had that memorable slam against Argentina great Luis Scola during the 2014 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

“Plano talaga niya habulin. Kasi I was planning to go hard sa basket. End game eh, winning time na."

Tolentino also shared his conversation with Norwood, who said he could have blocked that dunk attempt two years ago.

“Siguro, two years ago mahahabol ni Gabe ‘yun. Suwerte na lang na nakuha ko," the former FEU star said. "Sabi niya sa akin, 'Maybe two years ago.'”

Tolentino surpassed his previous career high of 31, coincidentally held exactly one year ago in the same venue in Antipolo when NorthPort defeated Terrafirma, 91-85.

Tolentino mom an inspiration

Tolentino said he got an added inspiration from his mother, who watched her son play in a PBA venue for the very first time.

“’Yung mommy ko, nanonood. First time niya manood ng game actually. Kinakabahan siya pag naglalaro ako. Mama’s boy eh. Hindi siya masyadong nanonood. Ngayon, nandiyan siya,” said Tolentino.

NorthPort claimed its second straight victory, their best start since a similar 2-0 card exactly a year ago during Tolentino’s previous career game.

“Nag-ready lang kami to give our best every game. Because we have Venky [Jois] as an import, an amazing guy, ‘yung hustle niya, ‘yung attitude, ‘yun ‘yung isa sa nagdadala sa amin kaya we are 2-0 ngayon.

"Hopefully, magtuluy-tuloy ‘yung momentum. Next game namin is Magnolia. A tough assignment. But we will do our best,” said Tolentino.

