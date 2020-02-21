Ginebra fan Arvin Tolentino reveals his favorite Gin Kings

TWO dreams came true when Arvin Tolentino was picked by Barangay Ginebra in last year’s PBA draft.

“Masaya naman kasi natupad na ‘yung pangarap ko na makapag-PBA, tapos favorite team ko pa,” said Tolentino. “Dalawang pangarap ‘yung natupad sa isang araw na na-draft ako. Sobrang saya at nagpapasalamat ako kay God na sobra sobrang blessing na natanggap ko.”

Back when he was young, Tolentino said he was already an ardent Barangay Ginebra fan so he was thrilled when the Gin Kings selected him with the 10th pick in the regular draft of 2019.

“Nung bata ako, si Ronald Tubid. Fearless,” said Tolentino, when asked which player he looked up to. “At siyempre, si kuya Mark (Caguioa). Pag sinabi mong Ginebra, Mark Caguioa.”

Tolentino formally became a teammate of Caguioa recently when the former Far Eastern University signed a one-year contract with the Gin Kings, who also signed rookie Jerrick Balanza to a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old Tolentino said he is eager to learn from the veterans of the Gin Kings including Caguioa as the team gears up for the Philippine Cup. Tolentino has been practicing with the team since the Governors’ Cup shortly after he was drafted.

Tolentino, who also played high school ball with San Beda in the NCAA, added he has been adjusting well with the presence of the veterans as well as assistant coach Olsen Racela, his mentor at Far Eastern University in the UAAP.

“Masaya at ‘yung mga kuya namin, tinutulungan din kami sa practice. Nagbibigay sila ng tulong sa amin, kung saan namin kailangan mag-adjust dahil matagal na sila kay coach Tim. Hindi naman kami nahihirapan mag-adjust dahil sa mga veterans na kasama namin at sa mga assistant coaches at si coach Olsen,” said Tolentino.

With his inclusion in a stacked line-up that recently won the Governors’ Cup crown, Tolentino said he is determined to become the best role player possible with the country’s most popular team.

“Hindi pa namin alam ‘yung puwesto namin sa team. But for sure, we will work harder para ma-earn namin ‘yung spot namin na ibibigay ni coach Tim. Kung ano ibibigay sa amin, gagawin ko ‘yung best ko para hindi man ako ang best player ng Ginebra, at least maging best role player ako,” said Tolentino.