Archie Concepcion bags MVP as NLEX beats Phoenix in Draft Combine tourney final

ARCHIE Concepcion shone in the PBA Draft Combine mini-tournament as NLEX beat Phoenix Super LPG, 78-71, in the final at the Gatorade Hoops Center on Wednesday.

2023 PBA Draft Combine mini-tournament results

Concepcion, who plays for the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the MPBL, captured the MVP of the mini-tournament and P5,000 top prize at the close of the draft combine.

Concepcion and Pampanga Giant Lanterns teammate Jayson Apolonio, former Mapua cagers Warren Bonifacio and Adrian Nocum, and Barangay Ginebra 3x3 player Ralph Cu captured the Mythical Five honors.

Team NLEX that also had Clifford Jopia, King Rodney Fuentes, Enrique Caunan, Regie Boy Basibas, Jonathan Del Rosario, Raymond Binuya, MJ Garcia, and Bryan Santos also captured P50,000.

Incidentally, Concepcion followed the footsteps of Pampanga teammate Encho Serrano, who won last year's Draft Combine MVP.

Before the final, Kenneth Tuffin also bagged the Three-Point Shootout contest by scoring 15 in the final, beating Kyt Jimenez, Jolo Mendoza, and Jamel Ramos.

Binuya scored 12 of his game-high 21 points in the final to enable the Road Warriors to take the win. Concepcion had 14 points, while Apolonio added 11 for NLEX.

Brandray Bienes and JC Cullar also had good account of themselves for Phoenix as he had 13 points.

The scores:

NLEX 78 – Binuya 21, Concepcion 14, Apolonio 11, Macion 8, Fuentes 8, Basibas 8, Del Rosario 6, Garcia 2, Jopia 0, Caunan 0.

Phoenix 71 – Bienes 13, Cullar 13, Caralipio 12, Bunag 10, Are 7, Cu 7, Gregg 5, Galdo 2, Mallari 2.

Quarters: 8-14; 26-31; 48-50; 78-71.

