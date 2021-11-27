Appmasters survive gallant stand of 2-man TNT side

MANPOWER woes compounded TNT’s 22-16 loss against Limitless Appmasters in Leg 3 of the PBA 3x3 on Saturday.

The Tropang Giga was forced to play with only two players in Almond Vosotros and Samboy De Leon after Fil-Am Jeremiah Gray hurt his foot early in the game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The maiden leg champion went to the weekend tournament already without big man Lervin Flores, whose one-game suspension meted by the league was eventually stretched for the entire leg by TNT management following his unsportsmanlike foul against Tonino Gonzaga of Meralco during the second leg.

“Sa amin kasi one-game suspension lang siya (Flores), pero tinuloy na ng TNT management,” said tournament director Joey Guanio.

With Flores out and Gray injured, Vosotros and De Leon tried to hold their own against the Limitless trio of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, and Marvin Hayes.

Vosotros and De Leon valiantly fought on and only trailed 14-12 with four minutes left in the game.

But fatigue eventually caught up with the TNT duo as the Appmasters were quick to pounce on the opportunity to scored three straight points to stay in control for good, 17-12.

It was the first win in Pool for Limitless Appmasters, who were led by the six each of Ganuelas-Rosser and Napoles.

Vosotros, the leading scorer of the tournament, had a game-high 12 points for the Tropang Giga, who fell to an even 1-1 record.

