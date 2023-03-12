WATCH: Apple David's underhand four-point shot decides Shooting Stars

PASSI CITY - Courtside reporter Apple David sank a surprise four-point shot to help Red Team top the Shooting Stars contest of the PBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday at the City of Passi Arena.

PHOTO: jerome ascano

David hit the Rick Barry-style underhand basket - not from the beyond the three-point arc with still 23 seconds left in the clock, giving the Red team the fastest time to advance for the halfcourt shot.

WATCH:

The team though, failed to convert from the final shooting station.

Nonetheless, the team won the competition over two other selections.

SPIN.ph's Reuben Terrado competing in the PBA Shooting Stars contest. PHOTO: jerome ascano

Senator Bong Go, sportswriter Jonas Terrado of the Inquirer, and fan Roger Suplag joined David in the victorious Red Team, which received cash prize and a plaque.

Go converted from three-point range off a Terrado pass, paving the way for David to hit the game-winning shot.

"I was practicing that shot during the warm up, pero I wasn't making it," said the lovely courtside reporter. "It's unconventional, pero pumasok naman yung tira, kaysa I shoot it the usual way, pero hindi naman siya masu-shoot."

Earlier, Team White put itself in a position to win the contest with a two-minute time limit after reaching the midcourt with still six seconds left in its clock when Justine Bacnis of Tiebreaker Times sank it from beyond the three-point arc.

But its lone attempt from midcourt didn’t go in as it settled for a runner up finish.

Comprising Team White with Bacnis are former Letran player Ramon Andrei Pantin, now a councilor in Passi City, Cignal’s Bea Escudero, and fan Jephe Palmes.

Team Blue of TV5’s Denise Tan and Reuben Terrado of SPIN.ph finished last as it missed all of its attempts from the four-point area and as time expired.