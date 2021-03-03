Anton Asistio inspired by Aaron Black's rise from Ateneo role player to top PBA rookie

AARON Black came out of nowhere and emerged as the top neophyte in the Clark bubble, winning the Outstanding Rookie award and became the lowest-drafted player to ever win the plum.

It's an amazing accomplishment for the Meralco guard who flew under the radar in the tailend of his career in Ateneo before he was taken 18th in the regular phase of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

Yet for Anton Asistio, Black's achievements really didn't come as a shock.

"I'm not surprised with the things he achieved last year kasi talagang sobrang sipag ng taong yan," he told The Prospects Pod. "Kahit na meron siyang mag setbacks, I know na it's not gonna stop him. If anything, it's gonna motivate him even more."

Black's success serves as a big inspiration for Asistio, his former Blue Eagles teammate who is now seeking to make it to the pro league in the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft. The two won two titles together in Ateneo before honing their games elsewhere.

Before entering the PBA, Black first tested his skills in Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) with the Quezon City Stars before emerging as a reliable all-around threat for AMA Online Education in the PBA D-League.

Asistio's path mimics that of Black's, first playing in the MPBL for the Bataan Risers and Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines, before developing his toughness in the 3x3 circuit.

"I wanted to take some time to work on my game and expand my game," he said.

His solid play in these travails convinced the 25-year-old guard that he is finally ready to take the plunge.

Asistio, though, knows that he's a better player compared to the one which last celebrated a championship in Katipunan, saying "I'm not just relying on catch-and-shoot. Yun yung tine-take away sa akin, so I expanded my game more coming off the dribble. Those runs also prepared me for the physicality kasi compared sa UAAP, mas matatanda yung mga kalaban ko, mga grown men na yang mga yan."

That's why just like his old friend Black, the 5-foot-10 Asistio is going all-in on himself in this quest to make it to the PBA.

