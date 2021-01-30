PBA aspirant Anton Abaca has more to offer than 'college intrams' experience

HIS application stood out like a sore thumb after he wrote “college intrams” as his previous league experience. But Anton Abaca is more than any of the longshots we routinely see in the PBA Rookie Draft pool.

He almost played in the PBA D-League had the COVID-19 pandemic not intervened.

“Nagte-training na kami bago mag-simula yung D-League kaso dahil sa pandemya, natigil muna lahat ng liga,” he said.

Abaca was already working out with the AMA Senior High team which was set to compete in the 2020 Aspirants’ Cup, but the health crisis stopped him from moving one step closer to his dream of making to the PBA.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Thus explained his measly basketball experience in inter-degree leagues organized at St. Benilde during his college days.

Although Abaca failed to crack the Blazers’ roster in the NCAA back in his time in Taft, the Manila-born playmaker believes that he has what it takes to make it to the pros. He wouldn't apply for the draft if he didn't think so.

The 23-year-old guard said he’s doing this for his family.

“Buong buhay kong nakasuporta sila sa akin and gusto ko lang silang pasayahin at bigyan ng magandang buhay. Pangarap ko na pagtanda ko, masasabi kong nag-try akong matupad ang pangarap ko at di ako sumuko,” he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Abaca did it once before, earning his spot in the varsity team back in high school with Colegio de San Agustin since he was a sophomore. Never mind that he was always one of the smallest in any team at 5-6.

That still rings true in this draft class, being the second shortest among the aspirants, just being an inch taller than Cebuano guard Christian Cayobit.

Continue reading below ↓

“Never akong naging isa sa mga pinakamalaki sa court, pero never yun naging hadlang sa akin sa paglalaro po,” he said.

Still, Abaca knows that it’s not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog, strong in his belief that he can hold a candle against some of this class’ famed backcourt players.

Continue reading below ↓

He draws inspiration from Mark Barroca, who Abaca said he modeled his game after.

“Bilang isang point guard, syempre mas gugustuhin mong ma-involve ang mga kakampi mo kaysa umiskor ng marami para lahat masaya,” said the lifelong Purefoods fan. “I can stretch the floor and make shots, play defense, and whatever the team needs. Kung ano ang kailangan ng team, ibibigay ko lang ang lahat.”

HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH

Abaca has made the most of the pandemic, working his butt off to better his game as he puts his full focus on reaching this lifelong dream.

“Constantly akong nagwo-workout and continuous lang ang training ko. Ganoon ako ka-eager to excel at a higher level,” he said. “Whatever happens sa draft, masasabi kong ginawa ko ang lahat. Hindi ako nag-give up kahit na may pandemya at binigay ko ang 100-percent ko para maabot ang aking pangarap.”