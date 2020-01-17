Anticipating Ginebra coronation, fans arrive in droves at MOA Arena

BARANGAY Ginebra fans are coming in droves at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday night in anticipation of a coronation in Game Five of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

A mammoth crowd is expected in the series’ only game at the Mall of Asia Arena as hundreds of fans, most of them rooting for Barangay Ginebra, were already seen in the vicinity three hours before the 7 p.m. tipoff.

More fans are still arriving as game time approaches with most of them still looking to secure tickets for Game Five.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Ginebra fans were as animated as ever, a few of them chanting 'Gi-ne-bra, Gi-ne-bra' upon the arrival of Meralco players such as Allen Durham and Allein Maliksi.

The crowd also erupted upon seeing Ginebra players coming in the venue including Mark Caguioa, who was one of those who drew the most cheers.

The Gin Kings are eyeing to close the series after they beat Meralco on Wednesday, 94-72, at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum to grab a commanding 3-1 series lead.

But the Bolts are looking to extend the series and send it to the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, where the final two games of the finals will be played.