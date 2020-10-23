Sean Anthony still waiting get MRI test on injured hamstring

ANGELES CITY – It didn’t help any that movement around the PBA bubble has been limited the past two days.

NorthPort stalwart Sean Anthony has yet to get an MRI test since hurting his leg in the early minutes of the team’s 102-88 loss to NLEX in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Anthony played just six minutes in the first quarter before being taken out after he felt ‘something in my hamstring’ after a collision with Anthony Semerad.

He never returned to the game, going scoreless although he had two rebounds and three assists.

“I felt like a small pull. Hope it’s not too serious,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, protocols inside the bubble have become even stricter after a game official was listed as a suspected case on Wednesday.

Until posting time, Anthony has yet to book a schedule for his MRI test.

“Still trying to get one (schedule). Hopefully we can get it soon,” said last season’s Defensive Player of the Year awardee of the PBA Press Corps.

Anthony said he’s feeling some pain on the leg, but hopeful the injury is not that serious.

“Am hoping it’s just a pulled muscle, no tear,” he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

With no definite findings on his injury, all Anthony could do is rest and wait.

“I’m just resting and rehabbing,” he said. “Just doing my best to get back soon.”

Still winless in four outings, the Batang Pier return to action on Saturday against another winless team in Terrafirma (0-3).