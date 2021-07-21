SEAN Anthony joined Greg Slaughter on the sidelines during NorthPort’s PBA Philippine Cup game against Phoenix on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The 36-year-old big man is nursing a sore left ankle and in street clothes while he watched the game on the bench together with Slaughter, which the Batang Pier won, 115-79.

Anthony actually began the new season on a wrong foot with a mediocre game in the Batang Pier’s 85-63 loss to Meralco Bolts on opening day.

Greg Slaughter

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year shot 1-of-10 from the field and finished with six points and six rebounds in 26 minutes of play.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Anthony said he's been nursing the injury since opening day, which he added has been the reason why he struggled all game long.

"I played the first game with the pain and then I was able to get it (PRP shot) on Monday so I needed a few days of rest for the shot, and then I should be good," said the do-it-all forward.

Like Anthony, Slaughter was in street clothes as he missed his second straight game with NorthPort.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.