Two PBA trophies warm perennial snub Sean Anthony's heart during stoppage

SEAN Anthony would stare from time to time at the two new trophies proudly displayed in the small corner office inside his modest house.

That he couldn’t take his eyes off them is understandable.

“It took nine years to get there,” said the do-it-all NorthPort forward, whose hard work was finally recognized in the PBA when he was finally named to the Mythical First Team and the All-Defensive Team during the recent Leo Awards.

Anthony, 34, is perhaps one of the most overlooked players in the league today.

Despite the near triple-double averages he’s been churning out the last three seasons, he hasn’t cracked the All-Star lineup, and was relegated to just a Mythical Second Team selection in 2016 when many believed he should've been a shoo-in for the First Team.

But now that he finally got due recognition, Anthony relishes the moment, especially now that the Fil-Canadian veteran is stuck at home nowadays following the suspension of the Philippine Cup due to the threat of the coronavirus.

“It’s just there in the [home] office where I watch film and read,” he said of his two trophies on a lazy Wednesday afternoon.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Anthony joined six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, Rookie of the Year CJ Perez, Christian Standhardinger, and Jayson Castro in the Mythical Five, while he's in the company of Chris Ross, Fajardo, Perez, and Japeth Aguilar in the All-Defensive Team.

Anthony refused to say the Mythical and All-Defensive Team trophies erased past frustrations of him being snubbed for the league’s individual awards.

He just wants to be grateful that his hard work finally bore fruit.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized for something. Yeah, it’s a great thing to happen. You just try to keep level-headed and appreciate everything," he said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

"How I wish I could stay at the moment and not to get too low, While I’m definitely on a bit of a high, I don’t want to get too high. I want to get myself back and set for practice.”

But that will have to wait for a while as the league games could be facing a longer stoppage than the two weeks it initially projected.

“You know I can’t wait to start playing and be at the arena soon,” said Anthony, who wishes everybody to be safe amid the pandemic.

For the meanwhile, he has all the time in the world to be in the company of his two cherished ‘babies.’