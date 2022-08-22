Know more about incoming TNT import Cameron Oliver

IT appears TNT has a penchant for tapping former Houston Rockets as import.

Although still in the middle of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, the Tropang Giga are already set to bring in Cameron Oliver for next month’s mid-season Commissioner’s Cup.

Listed at 6-foot-8, the 26-year-old Oliver is a product of Nevada and will be coming fresh from a stint with Leones de Ponce in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional League in Puerto Rico.

Oliver will be the third ex-Rocket in the last four import-laden conferences who will serve as TNT reinforcement.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The telecommunication franchise previously had Best Import Terrence Jones in the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup and KJ McDaniels in the Governors Cup during that same season.

Jones was a first round pick of the Rockets in 2012 and played with the team until 2016, while McDaniels suited up for Houston from 2015-17.

Continue reading below ↓

Unlike the two, Oliver only had a brief stint with the Rockets at the tailend of the 2020-21 season in which the team failed to qualify in the playoffs.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The following season, he also signed to play a few games with the Atlanta Hawks.

Team manager Jojo Lastimosa, who personally met Oliver in the US, said the import is set to arrive in the country over the weekend.

Watch Now

“Yes, I had a chance to talk to him (in the US),” said the now retired PBA great. “He’s ready to come over. Darating siya ng Sunday in Game 4.”

Oliver also played in the G. League, the National Basketball League in Australia, and in the Basketball Champions League in Malaga, Spain.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.