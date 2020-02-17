Another bad break for SMB as Marcio Lassiter out with fractured nose

SAN Miguel just couldn't get the breaks in the lead-up to the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Marcio Lassiter is the latest to get bit with the injury bug, suffering a fractured nose three weeks away from the season opener.

The Fil-Am sniper got elbowed in the Beermen's tuneup game against Rain or Shine last week and had to sit out their preseason game against NLEX in the Phoenix Super Basketball Tournament on Monday.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Lassiter's injury is the latest bad break to hit the Beermen, who will be without top star June Mar Fajardo in the all-Filipino tournament after the big man suffered a complete fracture on his right tibia.

Lassiter, though, promised he'll be ready when San Miguel raises the curtain to the new season in a game against Magnolia on March 8 - even if he has to wear a protected mask to protect his nose.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Yes, I'll be ready," the 32-year-old quipped in a short chat with SPIN.ph.

The Beermen are gearing up for run at a sixth straight Philippine Cup title - and a second Perpetual Trophy.