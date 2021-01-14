Andrei Caracut formalizes entry to PBA Draft

ANDREI Caracut formalized his entry to the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft on Thursday.

The former UAAP Rookie of the Year submitted his application at the PBA Office in Libis together with fellow Virtual Playground talents Tzaddy Rangel and Jun Bonsubre, and their agent Charlie Dy.

Caracut, 24, becomes the latest guard to join the mix in what is shaping up to be a loaded aspirants pool ahead of the March 14 proceedings.

The 5-foot-11 guard was the team captain for La Salle in his final year back in UAAP Season 82 and posted 9.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

He soon played for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League and collected 2.5 points in seven minutes of play before the 2019-20 season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-7 Rangel was a fringe player for National University and was a reserve for Alab last season.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-5 Bonsubre played for San Beda in college and spent his past season in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) with Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines.

Forty players have now submitted their applications for the draft, two weeks away from the set deadline on January 27.

