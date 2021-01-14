Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jan 14
    PBA

    Andrei Caracut formalizes entry to PBA Draft

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Andrei Caracut, Tzaddy Rangel, and Jun Bonsubre submit their PBA draft applications with the company of Virtual Playground's Charlie Dy.

    ANDREI Caracut formalized his entry to the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft on Thursday.

    The former UAAP Rookie of the Year submitted his application at the PBA Office in Libis together with fellow Virtual Playground talents Tzaddy Rangel and Jun Bonsubre, and their agent Charlie Dy.

    Caracut, 24, becomes the latest guard to join the mix in what is shaping up to be a loaded aspirants pool ahead of the March 14 proceedings.

    The 5-foot-11 guard was the team captain for La Salle in his final year back in UAAP Season 82 and posted 9.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

    He soon played for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League and collected 2.5 points in seven minutes of play before the 2019-20 season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    The 6-foot-7 Rangel was a fringe player for National University and was a reserve for Alab last season.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Meanwhile, the 6-foot-5 Bonsubre played for San Beda in college and spent his past season in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) with Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Forty players have now submitted their applications for the draft, two weeks away from the set deadline on January 27.
    ___

    For more PBA updates, click here.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Andrei Caracut, Tzaddy Rangel, and Jun Bonsubre submit their PBA draft applications with the company of Virtual Playground's Charlie Dy.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again