Columbian rewards Cahilig with two-year deal as Khobuntin, Camson renew ties

PROOF that he’s one of the rising talents in the PBA, Andreas Cahilig has been signed to a fresh contract by Columbian Dyip.

The 28-year-old Cahilig was given a new two-year contract by the Dyip following a season that saw him become a major part of coach Johnedel Cardel’s rotation.

Cahilig, originally picked by NorthPort in the second round of the 2017 rookie draft, averaged just 3.5 points, 3.09 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in the season-ending Governors' Cup, but has been one of Columbian’s best interior defenders throughout the season.

His return is expected to keep the core of the Dyip’s young, talented roster intact built around incoming sophomore and FIBA World Cup stalwart CJ Perez, Reden Celda, Rashawn McCarthy, and top rookie pick Roosevelt Adams.

The Dyip thrice fell short of making the playoffs last season but has shown a lot of promise behind the stellar plays of Perez, the former no. 1 pick and NCAA MVP out of Lyceum.

Aside from Cahilig, Columbian management also confirmed the signing up of veterans Eric Camson, Glenn Khobuntin, and Keith Agovida.

All three signed a one-year deal each.

The Dyip earlier gave Roosevelt a two-year max deal. Christian Balagasay, also a first round-pick like Roosevelt, also agreed to a two-year contract while another rookie in Bonbon Batiller was given a one-year deal.

Columbian already dealt Jackson Corpuz to Magnolia in exchange for veteran big man Aldrech Ramos.