How Andre Paras earned 'Mr. Pure Energy' moniker from Vanguardia

ANTIPOLO – Andre Paras gave a good account of himself on Friday when he was inserted by Blackwater in the fourth quarter of its loss to Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup.

Paras played eight minutes, equaling his longest appearance of the conference when he played for the same period against Rain or Shine in their first game. He was scoreless, only got a rebound, and an assist but did the intangibles and energy during Blackwater’s last gasp in the final quarter.

He ended up with a 15 +/-, a statistical category which means that Blackwater scored 15 points when he was on the floor.

Andre Paras: Mr. Pure Energy

Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia lauded Paras for the quality minutes he brought to the team during their 109-100 loss to Barangay Ginebra.

“Si Andre naman, kahit gamitin mo six seconds or 10 seconds, ‘yung energy niya, talagang Mr. Pure Energy talaga. Talagang bibigyan ka nya ng ganun,” said Vanguardia.

Vanguardia said he sees a potential in Paras, and that could be reached when the rookie plays more competitive games and practice time with the team.

“Si Andre kulang lang talaga sa laro. I think may potential kasi athletic, may tira sa labas. Kaya lang, nawawala siya sa mga schemes, sa game plan kasi ngayon lang siya nag-concentrate sa basketball,” said Vangurdia.

Paras took the same steps like his father Benjie did after he was drafted in the third round by the Bossing in the Season 46 draft. This after he took on a career in show business after playing high school and college ball.

Vanguardia said that through experience, he expects the 26-year-old Paras to improve.

“He’s never been coached yet nang matagal sa team. Saglit lang siya naglaro sa La Salle, saglit lang siya sa UP, saglit lang siya sa D-League. Mas showbiz. Ngayon, [full-time] na siya… Sabi ko ganun ang hinahanap namin sayo, ‘yung energy,” said Vanguardia.

