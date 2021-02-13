Andre Paras considers juggling showbiz and PBA - for now

ANDRE Paras is considering juggling showbiz and basketball, for now, if he is able to make it to the PBA through the upcoming draft next month.

The son of two-time PBA MVP Benjie Paras is looking to follow the footsteps of his father as he applies in this year’s draft set on March 14. Although he is busy lately with his showbiz commitments, Paras has basketball experience, playing college ball with University of the Philippines and San Beda, and AMA in the PBA D-League.

In an interview with entertainment reporters recently, Paras said he is not turning his back on his showbiz career if he ends up signing with a PBA team.

“Hopefully all goes well, tuluy-tuloy na po ako. But of course, hindi ko ito [showbiz] iiwan, because I’m very thankful. GMA has supported me with my decision,” said Paras as quoted by Philippine Entertainment Portal during a virtual press conference of his new show Game of the Gens.

Paras is one of the 97 players that applied in this year’s draft being advertised as one of the best class ever in the history of the league.

The 6-foot-4 Paras said despite his busy schedule in showbiz particularly with the game show he is co-hosting with Sef Cadayona, he is making time to train in preparation for the PBA draft.

“Kahit papaano naman I’m very thankful, kasi I still have time to do tapings for Game of the Gens and I can still train individually. So, I have the best of both worlds at the moment,” Paras said.

Paras though admitted that he will have to choose eventually between showbiz and basketball depending on how his career in both fields will pan out in the future.

“My motto in life is do what makes you happy. And showbiz, or hosting, makes me happy,” said Paras when asked by entertainment reporters if there will come a time that he will have to choose between the two careers. “Basketball makes me happy. And at this point, sabay pa rin sila eh. I have no reason to choose yet kasi sabay naman po sila. Both make me happy.

“But there might come a time when I have to choose and I don’t know the answer to that yet. So, I guess makikita niyo na lang one day, pagtingin niyo ng TV, am I on the court? Kung wala, eh di nasa TV ako. So, you’ll know the answer to that,” said the GMA Artists Center talent.

